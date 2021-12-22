WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Gap Down to $6.13

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $5.79. WisdomTree Investments shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 2,414 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

The company has a market cap of $864.99 million, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 93.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 99,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $663,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 184.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

