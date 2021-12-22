Xion Finance Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $526,534.80 and $3,881.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.07 or 0.08113565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,446.30 or 0.99889512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,645,549 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

