XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $138.59

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.59 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.85). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.80), with a volume of 30,285 shares trading hands.

XPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.52) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.77) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

