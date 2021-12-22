Ycash Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $20,349.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00339047 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00141155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00088040 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003598 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,923,712 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

