Ycash (YEC) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $20,349.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00339047 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00141155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00088040 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003598 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,923,712 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

