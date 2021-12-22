Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post $20.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.92 million and the lowest is $19.65 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $18.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

