Zacks: Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $3,838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHCO stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.09.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.