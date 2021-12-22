Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce sales of $242.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.85 million and the highest is $244.60 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $275.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $988.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 858,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,904,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

