Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.34 Million

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce sales of $242.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.85 million and the highest is $244.60 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $275.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $988.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 858,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,904,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.