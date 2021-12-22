Zacks: Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the highest is $3.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $3.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $14.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.67 to $15.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $156.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,241,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,059,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.54 and a 200-day moving average of $160.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

