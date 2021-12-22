Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on APLE. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 70,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,988. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.81 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,411,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,539,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 524,141 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.