Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Announce -$0.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75).

AVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVRO stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

