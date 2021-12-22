Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in F.N.B. by 14.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,089,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

