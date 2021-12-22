Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

MAIN stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

