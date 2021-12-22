Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.33 Million

Brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to announce sales of $760.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $760.36 million and the lowest is $760.30 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $660.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI stock opened at $164.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.41. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

