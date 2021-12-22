Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $897.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post sales of $897.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $894.00 million and the highest is $903.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 45,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,348. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 11.01%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

