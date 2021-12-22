Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.87. Pentair reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.96. 46,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 911,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Pentair by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 62,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Pentair by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

