Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of ROVR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,553. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $306,104,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $2,039,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $47,038,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

