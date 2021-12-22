Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of USPH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,360. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $143.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

