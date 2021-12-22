Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

