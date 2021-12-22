Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

URBN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. 906,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after buying an additional 73,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,168,000 after buying an additional 446,434 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after buying an additional 678,850 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

