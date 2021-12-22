Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $240,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 million to $2.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 678,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

