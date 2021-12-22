Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $680.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $680.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.60 million and the highest is $681.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $668.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $134.85. The stock had a trading volume of 136,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $136.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

