Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,995. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

