Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 226,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.