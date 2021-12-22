Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 226,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

