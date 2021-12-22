Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “
Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.34. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.70.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.
About Cytek BioSciences
