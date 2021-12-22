Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

LHDX stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucira Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 158.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lucira Health by 460.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 181,554 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Lucira Health by 150.5% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 601,942 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

