Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
LHDX stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 158.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lucira Health by 460.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 181,554 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Lucira Health by 150.5% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 601,942 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
Lucira Health Company Profile
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
