Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTTR. Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Otter Tail stock opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Otter Tail by 10.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 128.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

