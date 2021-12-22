Zacks Investment Research Lowers ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $254.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.