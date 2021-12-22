Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0665 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $809.37 million and $72.49 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00375442 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009274 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.81 or 0.01333090 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,458,556,736 coins and its circulating supply is 12,167,089,583 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

