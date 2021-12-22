Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 45.1% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Zoetis stock opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $237.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

