Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $232.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zoetis traded as high as $237.99 and last traded at $234.14, with a volume of 4077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.26.

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.