Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 13,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 762,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $855.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 7.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

