Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zovio by 173.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $62.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zovio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

