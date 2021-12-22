Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $10.16 on Monday. Zynex has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $353.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zynex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zynex by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

