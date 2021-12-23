$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.91. 22,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,856. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -159.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,439,000 after buying an additional 393,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after buying an additional 406,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256,761 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

