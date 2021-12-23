-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). ChromaDex posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 147,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 43,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 106,207 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.