-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). GAP posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GAP by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 76.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GPS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.16. 65,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,262,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.