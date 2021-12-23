-$0.42 EPS Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

ADVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Shares of ADVM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 893,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,660. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $14.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,592 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 791,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 755,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

