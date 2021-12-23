$0.56 EPS Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.41. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

CRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comstock Resources by 24.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,089 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 76.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 596.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 73,382 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.50. 12,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

