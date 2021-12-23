$0.81 EPS Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Magna International posted earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MGA. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 731,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,139. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.