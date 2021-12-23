$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.92. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,973,000 after acquiring an additional 315,699 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after acquiring an additional 81,096 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

