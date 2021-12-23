$0.93 EPS Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Shares of WERN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

