0Chain Price Up 20.9% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $26.73 million and $172,282.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

