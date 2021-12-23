-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($1.00). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.18% and a negative net margin of 605.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,696. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

