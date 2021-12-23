$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $915.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.76. 241,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

