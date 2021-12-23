$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

