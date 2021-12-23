10,226 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 212,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,017. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

