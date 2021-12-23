10,229 Shares in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Ontrak as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTRK. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $568,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $2,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ontrak by 199.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $143,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTRK stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

