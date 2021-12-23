1,066 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 4,804.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RFG stock opened at $226.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.64. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.04 and a one year high of $246.33.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.