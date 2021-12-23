$120.79 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will announce $120.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.16 million to $121.40 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $100.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $447.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $428,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

